Thousands protest against Bukele government in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Thousands of people in El Salvador are marching against the government of President Nayib Bukele. The demonstration Wednesday centered on fears Bukele may try for re-election in 2024. Protests also voiced concern about the president’s concentration of power and the controversial decision to make the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender. Protesters say Bukele has weakened the independence of the courts, after his party won legislative elections this year. El Salvador rolled out a digital wallet known as the “Chivo” one week ago, but the system has often been down for maintenance since then.