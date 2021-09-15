Warming up and getting windy over the next couple of days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds have cleared out and we will be seeing sunshine stick with us through the day today.



The winds will gradually increase through the day as a warm front passes through the area with a 10 to 20 miles per hour wind for the afternoon.



Highs will land pretty close to 80 degrees, making for a pretty pleasant day!



That breeze will keep going through the night and lead to warmer temperatures as we only fall back into the mid 60s.



We will turn blustery Thursday with gusts possibly topping 40 miles per hour.



This will push us up to near 90 degrees for highs with more sunshine in place.



By the evening hours, thunderstorms will become possible and we may manage to get a storm or two capable of gusty winds and hail as we move through the night.



More on those storm chances and the temperature changes on the way on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.