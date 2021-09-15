Wednesday’s sundown marks start of Yom Kippur

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wednesday night at sundown was the start of one of Judaism's high holidays, Yom Kippur. The holiday is known as the day of atonement and reflection.

Jewish communities around the world will be fasting until Thursday at sundown, as a way to repent and reflect.

Synagogues will also host services for the holiday. Leaders at Congregation Beth Shalom, in Sioux City, say their synagogue will host in-person services throughout the day, with a live-streaming option, if you would like to remotely attend.

Masks will be required if you attend in person.

They also say the holiday has a much deeper meaning than just fasting.

"It's not really about not eating. It's really about… when we're eating we have to go shop, we have to prepare the food, we have to eat, then we have to wash the dishes. It's a whole process of eating. So in eliminating that, we in fact have more time to reflect on our self, our character traits" said Rabbi Guy Greene of Congregation Beth Shalom in Sioux City.