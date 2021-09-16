A warm and windy day before thunderstorm chances return tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We started to get that southerly breeze picking up yesterday but it will go to a new level today with gusts possibly topping 40 miles per hour at times during the afternoon.



This will help to push temperatures up to near 90 degrees for our highs.



Expect mostly sunny skies and a little more humidity than what we have seen the past few days.



This is ahead of a front that will be arriving in Siouxland this evening.



Thunderstorms look to fire up after 9 PM to the north and west of Sioux City and a storm or two could have gusty winds and some large hail.



The storms look to last overnight but should wrap up Friday morning with clearing taking place for the afternoon.



Temperatures will be much cooler as we stall out in the 70s.



However, the weekend will see us warm back up as we top out in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.



More on our storm chances tonight and the ups and downs of our temperatures on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.