After coronavirus pause, Davos to host world’s elites again

GENEVA (AP) — After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the annual Davos conference will host the high-profile gathering of elites in the Swiss Alps in-person again in January. The World Economic Forum said Thursday that its next annual meeting will take place from Jan. 17-22 in the resort of Davos in eastern Switzerland. Over the last half-century, the annual gathering has had nearly unparalleled ability to lure the world’s top movers and shakers in business, politics, academia and the arts, and civil society.

Associated Press

