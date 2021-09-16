AP Was There: Huskers beat Sooners in ’71 ‘Game of Century’

College football’s storied history includes a dozen or more games considered among the best ever played. Some have been labeled “Game of the Century,” a title that is reused time and timeagain. The clash between No. 1 Nebraska and No. 2 Oklahoma in 1971 is one of those games and it lived up to the billing. Many fans remember the spectacular punt return touchdown from Nebraska’s Johnny Rodgers as the Cornhuskers prevailed, 35-31. The game came on Thanksgiving 50 years ago and it is back in the spotlight this week as Nebraska and Oklahoma renew their rivalry this Saturday.