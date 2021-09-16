Bishop Heelan Catholic High School cuts ribbon and blesses two new outdoor spaces on campus

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan Catholic High School celebrated its newest area for students, and staff, on-campus with a blessing and ribbon-cutting, Thursday.

The "Crusader Courtyard" and "Mary's Place" give students and faculty a space to study, pray, eat or just take a break to get some fresh air.

The spaces were blessed by Bishop R. Walker Nickless.

School leaders said students have already been taking advantage of the outdoor space.

"Students have been out here almost every period of the day. They come out during study hall, teachers bring them out and they do homework, they do class out here. Lunch. This area is packed at lunchtime. Truthfully we wished we would have had this space a year ago when COVID first hit. Because we know we could have put a lot of great use to this last year as well. But certainly, this year students are enjoying and it's truly a blessing. It's really wonderful," said Dr. John Flanery, Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools President.

Flanery hopes the school will use the courtyard not only for classes, and lunch period but also for athletic, art, and other community events at Bishop Heelan.