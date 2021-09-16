Candidates for Sioux City School Board announced

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There will be at least two new faces on the Sioux City Community School Board following the November election.

Incumbent Board Members Ron Colling and Jeremy Saint didn't file papers to run for re-election.

However, current board president Perla Alarcon-Flory did file paperwork to run for another term on the school board.

So did eight newcomers: Arthur Baker, Shaun Broyhill, Michael Bushby, Jan George, Amanda Gibson, Chad Krastel, Bob Michaelson and Joshua Potter.

With no primary election, all nine names will be on the ballot for the November general election.

Amanda Gibson, who filed paperwork to run for a seat on the Sioux City Community School Board Thursday, said she's passionate about the education, safety, and health of the students. Gibson, herself, has two children attending schools in the district.

"I firmly believe that you need to be a part of the change that you want to see. And I feel like our community can be much better than we are right now. We need to come together for the sake of the children," said Amanda Gibson, School Board Candidate.

Election day is November 2nd.