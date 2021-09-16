Cold front coming with some strong storms possible for parts of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It turned into a warm and windy day with highs topping out near 90 degrees in parts of Siouxland.

Changes move in tonight as a cold front pushes into the area.

Along that cold front, there will be a chance of some thunderstorms with the strongest likely occurring in northern and western Siouxland with some hail and gusty winds possible.

Some showers could continue into Friday morning before we see some clearing take place during the afternoon with highs in the low 70s with less humidity in the air.

We’ll then start to warm back up over the weekend with highs on Saturday in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday turns pretty hot again with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with mostly sunny skies and a pretty strong south wind blowing.

We'll see another cooling trend as we approach the official start of fall next week.

