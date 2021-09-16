Elton John postpones European shows after hip injury

LONDON (AP) — Elton John says he is postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip. The 74-year-old singer-songwriter had been due to play cities in Britain and Europe this year. The dater were part of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour followed by shows in the U.S. in 2022. But he said Thursday in a statement that a fall on a hard surface in late summer had left him in pain and he had been advised to have an operation. John said he planned to start the U.S. leg of the tour in January 2022 in New Orleans.