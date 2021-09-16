Group: Egypt’s security tactics ‘destroy’ lives of activists

CAIRO (AP) — A global human rights group has accused Egypt’s main domestic security agency of harassing and intimidating rights advocates and activists to silence them. The report was the latest rebuke to Egypt’s government, which faces increasing pressure from the U.S. to improve its human rights record. Amnesty International said in the report released Thursday that the National Security Agency was “increasingly using a well-honed pattern of unlawful summons, coercive questioning” of activists in practices amounting to “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.” A government media officer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.