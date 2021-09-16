H.A.R.T. Foundation changing young Siouxland athletes’ lives

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The H.A.R.T. Foundation, Helping Athletes Run & Train, provides running shoes to Siouxland athletes in need.

The Mighty Mo Run benefits the foundation's purpose. Peak Performance owner and foundation president Jim Ewoldt said he started the foundation because he saw the need in the community.

"We have coaches come in buying shoes for their athletes…there's gotta be a better way to do this. And so we decided we're gonna start this H.A.R.T. program. Now the foundation to help those coaches out so they don't have to buy shoes," said Jim Ewoldt.

Jesse Pedersen is the Head Coach of Lawton-Bronson's track and field team. He has utilized the local foundation to provide for his aspiring runners.

"It actually gives you chills when a kid shows up to practice. And they get shoes with holes in them, or they're just pretty worn out. And then they get a pair of shoes up here and they come out and the smile on their face," said Pedersen. "We've actually had two different athletes that were able to use these shoes, and they got to run over on the blue oval of state so that that right there has changed kids his lives immensely that they got to go to the blue oval and run."

Ewoldt has seen the gratitude of the athletes first-hand, from a hand-written letter from a Lawton-Bronson runner.

"He was sent to us by his coach and didn't want to ask for anything free. You know, so the kid had some character. And we fitted him up and the shoes around us and had a big smile on his face. And as the letter says, he had a much better track and field season," said Ewoldt.

The Mighty Mo Run is September 17, 18, and 19 in Sioux City. It features a 5K, 10K, a half and a full marathon.

5K: Sept. 17 at 6:30 P.M.

10K: Sept. 18 at 7:30 A.M.

Half/Full Marathons: Sept. 19 at 7:30 A.M.

You can register here until Thursday at midnight. You can also register in person on the day of the runs.

The races start and end at the Siouxland Expo Center. The marathons follow the Riverfront Trail System and head over into South Sioux City, NE through the Flatwater Crossing Development.

To donate to the H.A.R.T. Foundation, reach out to Jim Ewoldt at Peak Performance at (712) 276-8087.