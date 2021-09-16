Iowa State Patrol sees increase in excessive speeding

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Drivers have been taking 'pedal to the metal' to the extreme this year.

The Iowa State Patrol teamed up with local law enforcement throughout Iowa Wednesday attempting to reduce some of the excessive speedings they've been seeing on the roads.

Trooper Karey Yaneff said drivers can expect increased patrols on major highways, interstates and secondary roads.

"Just within this last year, just with the State Patrol, statewide there's been close to about 1,500 people that have been stopped for speed for over 100 miles per hour. There's troopers that are checking speeds between 121 and 155 miles an hour just on our roads here. So, you're going to see a lot of troopers here," said Trooper Yaneff, Iowa State Patrol.

Trooper Yaneff says if you're going even 25 over you're looking at a $200 to $300 fine. If you're speeding in a construction zone, you can see fines of up to $1,500 for just one ticket.

"There's probably some times here where you think that you're hoping to get a warning just for that speed, but more than likely you're probably going to get a citation. Just because we're trying to get the message out there. We need to have these speeds stop," said Trooper Yaneff.

Keep an eye on your speedometer next time you hit the road to avoid a hefty ticket.