Nebraska hospital capacity stretched thin as cases rise

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Hospital capacity remains a concern as the number of virus cases continues to rise across Nebraska. In Lincoln, Bryan Health officials said their two hospitals are operating “at the breaking point” with large numbers of COVID-19 patients putting stress on the system. Cases are up across the state and hospitalizations are growing. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 415 people were hospitalized Wednesday with the virus. That’s more than 2.5 times higher than it was in early August when 158 people were hospitalized. In late June, 28 were hospitalized statewide.