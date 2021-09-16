Nebraska Redistricting Committee advances map splitting Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Redistricting Committee held its third public hearing Thursday for Dist. 1 in Omaha before voting in favor of the proposal that splits Douglas County.

The Unicameral is set to debate the proposals on the legislative floor Friday.

Following Thursday’s hearing, the committee voted 5-4 to go forward with the map proposed by chairwoman and State Sen. Lu Ann Linehan, according to committee member and State Sen. Adam Morfeld. He said he cast a dissenting vote along with State Sens. Carol Blood, Steve Lathrop, and Justin Wayne. State Sens. Tom Briese, Tom Brewer, Suzanne Geist, and John Lowe make up the rest of the committee.

The hearing took place in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the Scott Conference Center, located at 6450 Pine St.

A full crowd was in attendance at the third public hearing of the Nebraska Redistricting Committee on Thursday, Sept. 16, in Omaha.(Roger Hamer / WOWT)

The first of three district hearings was conducted Tuesday in Grand Island, in Dist. 3, with many residents from legislative Dist. 44 insisting on keeping the rural legislative district intact. They also expressed their support for keeping the district as far west as possible, to “make sure their interests are represented.”

Contentious debate continued Wednesday at the Capitol as the Dist. 2 hearing touched on differing opinions about how they believe the map should be redrawn for Sarpy County.