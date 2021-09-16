‘New’ Van Gogh drawing to go on display in Amsterdam museum

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A drawing newly attributed to Vincent van Gogh that has never been displayed publicly before is going on show at the Amsterdam museum that bears the Dutch master’s name. The “new” Van Gogh is titled “Study for ‘Worn Out’” and dates back to November 1882. It is part of a Dutch private collection and was known to only a handful of people including a few from the Van Gogh Museum. The owner who is remaining anonymous asked the museum to determine if the unsigned drawing is by Van Gogh. A senior researcher said Thursday that from the style to the materials used it conforms to Van Gogh’s Hague drawings.