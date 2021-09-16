Norfolk Board of Education passes wage increase for hourly employees in school district

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Some employees of the Norfolk Public Schools are going to be getting a wage increase this year. That increase was approved unanimously the Board of Education at their meeting Monday night.

The raise is for hourly employees in the district such as para educators, maintenance staff, bus drivers, seasonal workers, and secretaries. The increase is $2.54 more per hour both for current hourly employees and incoming hourly employees. Administrators say that this has already helped them find more applicants for open positions for hourly employees, as they currently have a shortage.

"We hope that this is a piece of correcting not being able to get applicants and fill positions. Right now its looking very promising and it was a big investment, but our board 100% behind that," said Dr. Bill Robinson, Associate Superintendent for Norfolk Public Schools.

Dr. Robinson says the feedback from this change has been very positive.