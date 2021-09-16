Norfolk, NE Animal Shelter hosting annual Bark-B-Q Grill and Chill Fundraiser

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A Norfolk, Nebraska, animal shelter is hosting one of its biggest public fundraisers on Sunday.

The Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska will host its "Bark-B-Q grill and chill" event. People can see the adoptable pets at the shelter, like dogs, cats, and even smaller animals like guinea pigs. The adoption process can be started, as well.

A donation must be made in order to eat at the event.

Organizers said they are hoping for a big turnout.

"A lot of people haven't been here so even if you've never been this is a great time to meet our staff and see what we're all about. You can come in and check out our facilities. So it's a great time for the public just to come and stop in," said Amber Anderson, Fundraising Manager at the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska.

The event will run from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm this Sunday.