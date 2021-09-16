Parliamentary election unlikely to change Russia’s politics

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is holding three days of voting this weekend for a new parliament that is unlikely to change the country’s political complexion. There’s no expectation that United Russia, the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin, will lose its dominance in the State Duma. The main question is whether the party will retain its two-thirds majority that allows it to amend the constitution. Another question is whether the Smart Voting strategy devised by imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny will prove viable against United Russia. The election is crucial because the Duma being chosen will still be in place in 2024, when Putin’s term expires and he must decide on seeking reelection or choosing another strategy to stay in power.