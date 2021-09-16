Plan proposes big changes in Iowa’s congressional districts

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/WOWT) — Iowa’s four congressional districts would include two that lean heavily toward Republicans, one that favors Democrats and one that both parties would have a chance at winning under proposed redistricting maps from a nonpartisan agency.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency must follow detailed guidelines to ensure population balance among Iowa’s congressional districts and to prevent political influence in the initial drafting of changes.

The newly drawn lines also appear to place 54 state lawmakers in districts with another incumbent, forcing people to run against each other, move or quit.

Public hearings are set for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The Legislature then is scheduled to meet in a special session beginning Oct. 5.

PROPOSED MAPS: Congressional districts | Senate districts (PDFs here) | House districts (PDFs here) | Find my district

Those wanting to submit comments online ahead of time may do so via the legislature’s website, noting that each session has its own commenting link.

Comments will be accepted until the beginning of the last hearing, according to the legislature’s website. Gov. Kim Reynolds has set a date for a special legislative session on redistricting: Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Nebraska wrapped up its third public hearing on proposed redistricting maps on Thursday.