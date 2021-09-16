Police release information on Boies Street stabbing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux Cit Police Department responded to a stabbing Wednesday that minorly injured two males.

Police responded to 2024 Boies Street shortly after 5 P.M.

Officers arrived to a 20-year-old and 19-year-old male both with minor stab wounds.

Police arrested Armando Valerio, 28 of Sioux City, at the scene as the suspect. Valerio charged at both victims with a serrated knife, according to police. He stabbed one in the jaw and the other victim in the shoulder. It was caused by a disagreement between the individuals in the house.

Valerio is charged with willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault -- use of a weapon. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.