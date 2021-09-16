Quite a catch: Catfish shatters state, maybe world, record

A white catfish caught in Connecticut last month has smashed a state record and could also be a world record for the species. Ben Tomkunas caught the 21.3-pound fish late at night in Coventry on Aug. 21. Connecticut Fish and Wildlife confirmed that it was a white catfish and that it easily broke the previous state record for the species of 12.7 pounds. The International Game Fish Association has recorded the world record for a white catfish catch to be 19.3 pounds. Tomkunas says he intends to submit a claim to the association to secure the new world record.