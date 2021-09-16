Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

8:30 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Cross County def. Heartland

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Burke, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13

Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16

Franklin def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-15

Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-3, 25-8, 25-14

Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17

Kenesaw def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-17

Raymond Central def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-8, 25-11

Sandhills/Thedford def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21

Arapahoe Triangular=

Bertrand def. Southern Valley, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21

Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-11

Arthur County Triangular=

Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-19

Garden County def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-16

Boyd County Triangular=

Boyd County def. Gregory, S.D., 25-13, 25-20, 25-18

Gordon-Rushville Triangular=

Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-16, 25-12

Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-20

Loomis Triangular=

Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-22, 25-18

Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22

MUDECAS=

A Division=

Fifth Place=

Palmyra def. Johnson-Brock, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15

B Division=

Third Place=

Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16

Nebraska City Triangular=

Falls City def. Auburn, 25-16, 22-25, 25-9

Falls City def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 27-25

Shelby/Rising City Triangular=

Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-20, 25-17

Sutton def. Centennial, 25-15, 25-8

Sutton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-6, 25-16

South Platte Triangular=

South Platte def. Paxton, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22

Associated Press

