Tourism rebounds in the Iowa Great Lakes

(Arnolds Park)-- Tourism in the Iowa Great Lakes appears to have rebounded this season compared to last year. Hotel/motel taxes for the city of Arnolds Park this April, May and June were 52 percent higher than the same period a year ago while Milford saw a 31 percent increase.

Tourism officials in the Iowa Great Lakes say all the indicators leading up to the summer showed businesses were going to have a great season, with a significant influx of visitors.

The city of Okoboji's hotel/motel tax revenue for this April, May and June was up 37 percent from the spring of 2020 but was still a few thousand dollars short of the amount collected in the pre-pandemic spring of 2019.