Two Nebraskans die from West Nile virus this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two people have now died from West Nile virus in eastern Nebraska this year. The state Department of Health and Human Services said both deaths were confirmed this week within the territory served by the Three Rivers District Health Department, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties in eastern Nebraska. Officials said both people who died with the mosquito-borne virus were older adults with underlying health conditions,. So far this year, West Nile virus has been found in 12 Nebraska counties, and 27 human cases have been confirmed. Last year, the state reported 15 human cases of the virus and one death.