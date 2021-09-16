UN: Tens of thousands await help 1 month after Haiti quake

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.N. official says tens of thousands of Haitians are still awaiting help more than a month after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s southern region. Bruno Lemarquis, resident and humanitarian coordinator in Haiti, said Thursday that the country’s precarious political situation and the control that gangs have of key roads leading to the affected area are complicating efforts. Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency has estimated that only 46% of people in need have received some kind of humanitarian help largely because remote communities were the most affected. The Aug. 14 earthquake killed more than 2,200 people and destroyed or damaged more than 137,500 homes and some 900 schools.