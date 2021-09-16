‘Worst nightmare’: 20-plus cats die in Florida shelter fire

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say more than 20 cats were killed when a fire broke out at an Orlando animal shelter. Orange County Fire Rescue found flames “through the roof” when they arrived at the center shortly after 10:21 p.m. Wednesday. Steve Bardy, who runs the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, called the fire his “worst nightmare.” He told news outlets that rescue crews were able to safely evacuate all 25 dogs that were further away from the fire’s point of origin. Ten cats were rescued, but some may not survive. The animals were taken to another Pet Alliance shelter in Sanford.