A comfortable day with clearing skies after morning showers end

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Overnight thunderstorms brought gusty winds to the area and we still have some lingering showers and storms as we start the day.



These should be wrapping up by mid-morning with clearing taking place for the rest of the day.



In fact, it looks like a pretty pleasant afternoon and evening with the humidity dropping, winds easing and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.



A few clouds will move into the area overnight but we look to stay dry with comfortable lows in the low 50s.



The wind and humidity will both come back up some on Saturday but it will remain pretty pleasant with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies.



Sunday sees us return to the upper 80s with winds again getting blustery.



