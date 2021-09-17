A SMALL THANK YOU: Truckers receive lunch for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

NEAR SALIX, Iowa (KTIV) - It's National Truck Driver Appreciation Week and truckers traveling south on Interstate 29 got a surprise at the Salix weigh station Friday.

Great West Casualty was there handing out lunches, and gifts, as a small token of appreciation for everything truck drivers do.

Friday, they handed out 400 lunches to truckers passing through. Over the course of appreciation week, they gave out 600 lunches.

Great West Casualty's executive vice president said it's great to be able to give truck drivers some human interaction… and let them know they're appreciated for the long hours they drive on the roads.

"They don't have an easy life on the road. They're sacrificing their family time, they're sacrificing time away from kids' activities, their significant others, their spouses. They drive through horrendous weather. They drive through terrible small, tight places and they really don't get the recognition that they need. So, it's just one small-time, small week in the year that we can stop, say thank you. Give them the respect and appreciation that they truly deserve," Hansen.

Hansen said it was great to see the smiles on the trucker's faces when they got their lunches.

"When you look around, look at the clothes you have one, look at the food that you're eating, the bed you sleep in, the furniture you're sitting on. Truckers brought those. And we can only say thank you for everything they've done," said Hansen.

Hansen added you can also thank a truck driver with the social media #thankatrucker to let them know they are appreciated.