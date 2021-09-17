A weekend of warming moving into Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Overnight thunderstorms packed a lot of wind for northern Siouxland and there were still some showers around this morning before we cleared out nicely during the afternoon.

And after a cooler day today, conditions will become cooler tonight with lows heading close to 50.

We’ll be seeing a lot of warming during the weekend with highs getting into the low 80s on Saturday with clearing skies.

Sunday turns pretty hot again with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with mostly sunny skies and a pretty strong south wind blowing.

Thunderstorms will become possible from Sunday night into Monday when another cold front enters the region with highs on Monday in the mid 70s.

I'll take a longer look into next week's weather tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.