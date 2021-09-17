Amal Clooney appointed special adviser to ICC prosecutor

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has been named as one of 17 special advisers to the new chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. Clooney was appointed Friday as an adviser on the Darfur region of Sudan, where prosecutors allege that government forces and militias backed by Khartoum carried out a campaign of genocide. Other advisers focus on topics including crimes against children, gender persecution, sexual violence and slavery. Prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement that the new advisers “will significantly contribute” to his office’s work. Clooney recently served as a legal representative for 126 survivors of crimes committed in Darfur, in a case against a leader of the government-backed Janjaweed militia.