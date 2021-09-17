Australian PM rejects Chinese criticism of nuclear sub deal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Prime Minister Scott Morrison has rejected Chinese criticism of Australia’s new nuclear submarine alliance with the United States and says he doesn’t mind that President Joe Biden might have forgotten his name. China reacted angrily when Biden, Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson used a virtual news conference this week to announce a defense alliance that will provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. During the news conference televised from three countries to announce the deal, Biden referred to the Australian leader as “pal” and “that fellow Down Under” without using Morrison’s name. Meanwhile, he referred to Johnson as “Boris.”