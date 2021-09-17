Cambodia vaccinating 6-to-11-year-olds before schools reopen

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia is vaccinating 6-to-11-year-olds so students can safely return to schools that have been closed for months due to the coronavirus. Prime Minister Hun Sen inaugurated the campaign live Friday as his grandchildren and young family members of other senior officials were shown being given their jabs. Cambodia already has been vaccinating older children, and Hun Sen said he ordered health officials to study if children ages 3 to 5 can also be vaccinated. Nearly 72% of Cambodia’s almost 17 million people have received at least one COVID-19 shot since vaccinations began in February. China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines account for most inoculations.