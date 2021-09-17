Cambodian leader boasts he barged into opposition video call

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s prime minister has boasted of barging uninvited into a video conference call hosted by his political opponents. Hun Sen, an enthusiastic user of social media, says he intruded into a Zoom call made by his opponents to warn them that he and his spies were keeping a close eye on them. Hun Sen suddenly appeared on the Sept. 9 Zoom call held by former members of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, which was dissolved in 2017 by a Cambodian court. Clips of part of the video intrusion have been circulating on social media. They show Hun Sen holding a 12 -minute conversation with a former opposition lawmaker.