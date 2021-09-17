Skip to Content

China astronauts return after 90 days aboard space station

BEIJING (AP) — A trio of Chinese astronauts have returned to earth after a 90-day stay aboard their nation’s first space station in China’s longest mission yet. Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo landed in the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft Friday a day after they undocked from the space station. State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of the spacecraft parachuting to land in the Gobi Desert where it was met by helicopters and off-road vehicles. 

Associated Press

