Cpl. Daegan Page interred at Omaha National Cemetery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The community said its final goodbye Friday to fallen Omaha Marine Cpl. Daegan Page.

The funeral for Cpl. Page, killed Aug. 26 during an attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan, took place at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Cpl. Page was laid to rest with full military honors Friday at Omaha National Cemetary. His family, friends, and his community came together to honor him, support his family, and sort out their emotions.

“We felt helpless, angry, disappointed, frustrated, confused, and lonely in the depths of our sorrow. We also fear we do not know how to live again without Daegan in our lives,” said Pastor Suzanne Howe.

Even during this difficult moment, Cpl. Page’s memory and his smile were able to bring a moment of relief to those mourning.

“We’re celebrating him for helping us, remember his smile, remember his laughter, remember his energy, maybe not the mustache, but we will remember his heart,” said Vicar Doug Rothgeb.

Pastor Howe let it be known that Cpl. Page loved his life and family and he was willing to sacrifice all of that for others.

Omaha Police escorted the procession to the cemetery. The procession route traveled from St. Paul Lutheran Church along South 144th Street to Omaha National Cemetery.

There was a service at the cemetery, but burial services were private.

The community also lined up Thursday evening for visitation ahead of Friday’s funeral services.

Earlier this month, Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered all U.S. and Nebraska flags to remain at half-staff after 9/11 in honor of Cpl. Page, a graduate of Millard South High School. The governor on Friday ordered the flags to return to full-staff across the state at sunset Friday.

This story was provided by WOWT.