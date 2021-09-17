Crews respond to fire at Sergeant Bluff, IA hotel

SERGEANT BLUFF, IA (KTIV) -- Sergeant Bluff firefighters were called to a hotel fire Friday morning.

It happened at the Rodeway Inn on Sergeant Square Drive.

When crews arrived, the chief said smoke could be seen coming from one room.

"We were able to make entry into that room. We did find medium to light smoke that we were able to quickly extinguish. The fire was contained to that room of origin. Right now we are just checking other rooms for smoke and ventilating that out," said Fire Chief Anthony Gaul with Sergeant Bluff Fire Department.

North Sioux City and the 185th Fire Department also responded to the fire call. The city inspector was checking the property before any of the tenants would be let back in.