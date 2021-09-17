Durst jury reaches verdict in killing of his best friend

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles jury has reached a verdict in the lengthy murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst. Jurors deliberated about 7 hours over three days before announcing Friday they had reached a decision in the slaying of his best friend. The 78-year-old has been suspected in the killing of his wife in New York, but never charged, and acquitted of murder in the killing of a neighbor in Texas. He faces life in prison if convicted of murder in the shooting death of his friend, Susan Berman, in her Los Angeles home in December 2000.