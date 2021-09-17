Faeroese salmon exporter joins chorus, condemns dolphin hunt

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — One of the Faeroe Islands’ largest farmed salmon exporters is condemning a large catch of white-sided dolphins on the North Atlantic archipelago as part of the islanders’ traditional slaughter of sea mammals for their meat and blubber. The chief executive of Bakkefrost on Thursday called Sunday’s killing of nearly 1,500 animals “totally unacceptable,” and said it was not involved in the controversial hunt. It was the latest critical voice on the 18 rocky islands following the slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins on a central Faeroese island. On Thursday, the Faeroese government said it wanted to evaluate the regulations on the catching of Atlantic white-sided dolphins.