Firefighters battling two wildfires in Nebraska panhandle

GERING, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters have been battling two wildfires that broke out miles apart in the Nebraska panhandle. Fire officials said Friday the Vista Trend fire south of Gering has burned nearly 6 square miles with zero containment. The smaller Post Fire near Crawford has charred almost 2 square miles by late Thursday night. KNEB-FM reports that evacuations have been recommended for both fires. Officials say no structures have been lost and no injuries have been reported for either fire. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said in an update Friday that 30 structures were evacuated.