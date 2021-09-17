Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:05 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brandon Valley 13, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 10

Canton 42, Vermillion 7

Harrisburg 29, Sioux Falls Washington 23, OT

Herreid/Selby Area 60, Kadoka Area 6

Lower Brule 65, Takini 8

Oelrichs 46, Marty Indian 30

Sioux Falls Lincoln 35, Rapid City Stevens 14

Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, forfeit

Tiospa Zina Tribal 38, McLaughlin 28

Winnebago, Neb. 48, Todd County 12

Winner 61, Jim River 12

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Britton-Hecla 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content