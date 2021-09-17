Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:42 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ames 49, Des Moines, East 7

Ankeny 21, Southeast Polk 7

Ballard 48, Atlantic 0

Belle Plaine 41, Colfax-Mingo 14

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 58, Algona 21

CAM, Anita 79, East Mills 7

Carroll 27, Storm Lake 14

Denver 35, Aplington-Parkersburg 7

Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 18

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Colo-NESCO 23

East Buchanan, Winthrop 28, Alburnett 14

Easton Valley 67, Springville 12

Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Central Elkader 16

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, Tripoli 22

Grundy Center 35, Hudson 0

Harlan 41, Glenwood 13

IKM-Manning 49, Missouri Valley 8

Independence 20, Vinton-Shellsburg 13

LeMars 17, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Lenox 75, East Union, Afton 21

Logan-Magnolia 26, Tri-Center, Neola 14

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Midland, Wyoming 52, Central City 30

Newell-Fonda 59, Bishop Garrigan 14

Newman Catholic, Mason City 37, Saint Ansgar 21

Newton 35, Saydel 6

North Butler, Greene 41, BCLUW, Conrad 7

North Linn, Troy Mills 47, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0

North Union 44, Lake Mills 12

Ogden 48, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12

Riverside, Oakland 24, Sidney 0

Sheldon 28, Okoboji, Milford 16

Sigourney-Keota 42, Pleasantville 0

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 29, Sibley-Ocheyedan 2

South Central Calhoun 30, Manson Northwest Webster 22

Southwest Valley 30, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

Spencer 17, Sioux Center 7

Spirit Lake 52, PAC-LM 9

Stanton 60, Griswold 12

Sumner-Fredericksburg 75, Postville 0

Treynor 63, West Monona 21

Underwood 62, East Sac County 13

Unity Christian 35, Cherokee, Washington 21

Urbandale 30, Des Moines, Roosevelt 0

Valley, West Des Moines 35, Waukee 6

Van Meter 77, Panorama, Panora 0

WACO, Wayland 42, Iowa Valley, Marengo 6

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, AGWSR, Ackley 0

West Branch 51, Louisa-Muscatine 6

West Central, Maynard 54, Clarksville 52

West Hancock, Britt 55, West Fork, Sheffield 6

West Lyon, Inwood 21, Central Lyon 14

Western Christian 31, Ridge View 12

Wilton 24, Durant-Bennett 22

Woodward-Granger 42, Eagle Grove 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content