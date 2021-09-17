Lawyer files intent to sue again over governor’s residency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A lawyer and former lawmaker in West Virginia has filed notice that he again intends to sue Gov. Jim Justice over his residency. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that Isaac Sponaugle sent Justice a 30-day intent to sue notice Thursday for the governor’s alleged failure to comply with a March 1 settlement agreement to reside at the seat of government in Charleston. Justice agreed in March to live in Charleston, ending a lawsuit Sponaugle filed in 2018 because the state constitution says the governor “shall reside at the seat of government.” Justice’s personal attorneys said Sponaugle is “grasping for media attention by trying to revive this pointless suit.”