Mighty Mo Run Day 1 kicks off with 5k

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - People hit the ground running Friday night -- literally -- as the Mighty Mo Run kicked off with its first race.

People tonight lined up at the Siouxland Expo Center for the 5k.

Proceeds from the run go toward the Helping Athletes Run & Train, or H.A.R.T Foundation. The organization provides running shoes to Siouxland athletes in need.

Race organizers said they wanted to have a race for runners of all skill levels.

"There is pent-up demand for this. 18 months of sitting in your house, not doing anything. These people can finally get out. God bless them for the patience that they've shown to be able to get out now and do this. So, it's palpable the excitement for this thing," said Raymond Thomas, Co-Race Director.

One runner said she used to run 5k's and wanted to try out a local race, after taking a break because of the pandemic.

"That incentivizes me, even more, to do the run when the money goes to a good cause. I like to support local. The feeling afterward that I've accomplished something," said Breanna Daniels, Runner.

The running continues throughout the weekend, with the 10K race Saturday and the full and half-marathons on Sunday.

Race leaders said they hope to make it an annual event.