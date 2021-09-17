Severe storms cause damage to Sheldon businesses

SHELDON, IOWA (KTIV)- Early Friday morning severe thunderstorms impacted portions of Siouxland with high winds and small size hail.

O'Brien County was struck by the storms shortly after midnight. The high winds from the storm caused tree limbs down, power outages, and damages to several buildings in the county.

The high wind gusts ripped the roof off of a mini-mall in Sheldon, Iowa that send the roof and insulation flying.

"Well, when we first got here it kind of looked like a snowbank in front of the building. All the insulation was pilled up there, and there was a report that part of the roof had flown over the bypass, which is behind us, and part of that had to get moved off of the roadway," said Mike Davis, Sheldon Emergency Management Director.

After the roof flew off the mini-mall it exposed the interior of several local businesses located inside. One of the businesses, Sheldon Spa & Nails, is faced with thousands of dollars in damages.

"My friend called me and they showed me the picture and I was so surprised. I opened the door and I saw everything lying on the ground. I went to start our machines but everything died because of the water," said Rose Nguyen, owner of Sheldon Spa & Nails.

Walking into her spa, Nguyen saw severe water damage to the floors, ceiling, and machinery in the spa.

Nguyen said the damages to the interior of the building are forcing her to close until they can be resolved.

"I want to say sorry to my customers and my workers, but everything remains happy. So, don't worry about me, I am fine," said Nguyen.

There was also storm damage reported to the west of Sheldon in Boyden, Iowa where a structure housing several Boyden-Hull school buses was torn apart.

Wind gusts in Sheldon were reported at 64 miles per hour during the duration of the storm.