Sioux City Police charge one man involved in Thursday evening Center St. shooting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A Sioux City man is charged for firing a gun at an occupied car, according to police.

A news release reports police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Center St. Thursday evening.

Officers found a vehicle involved in the shooting near the scene and stopped it at W 4th St. and Wesley Parkway. Police arrested two men inside.

Police said the two men followed another car to a residence on Center St. when the passenger fired a shot at the car, which had an adult male, adult female, 6-year-old child, and a 4-year-old child inside. No injuries were reported.

Detectives charged 18-year-old Jalond J. Hills of Sioux City with terrorism and going armed with intent. The driver of the car, Charles J. Sully, 19 of Sioux City, was charged for not providing car insurance but was not charged for the shooting. Police said it appeared Sully was not aware of Hills' intent to shoot at the other car.

The cause of the dispute that led to the shooting is still under investigation