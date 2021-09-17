Sioux City school bathrooms vandalized, part of TikTok ‘Bathroom Challenge’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A spokesperson from the Sioux City Community Schools said Friday schools in the district have fallen victim to a damaging trend on the social media platform "TikTok".

It's called the "Bathroom Challenge".

School district officials said bathrooms in several of the district’s middle and high schools have been vandalized and even destroyed.

The result is bathrooms being closed as employees clean and repair those facilities. In response, the District has increased staff presence around school bathrooms.

School officials warn the destruction and theft of school property is a crime, and students will be disciplined accordingly, which could include criminal charges.

The full statement from the school district to KTIV is below: