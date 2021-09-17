Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…Gusty winds will impact portions of Monona, northwestern

Harrison, Burt, southeastern Cuming and southeastern Thurston

Counties through 300 AM CDT…

At 153 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front associated

with strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles north

of Smithland to near Macy to 6 miles southwest of Bancroft. Movement

was southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Whiting around 200 AM CDT.

Decatur around 205 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Onawa, Craig, Ute

and Pisgah.

This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 89 and 125.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.00 IN;

MAX WIND GUST…50 MPH