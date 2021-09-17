Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE
Harrison County
…Gusty winds will impact portions of Monona, northwestern
Harrison, Burt, southeastern Cuming and southeastern Thurston
Counties through 300 AM CDT…
At 153 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gust front associated
with strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles north
of Smithland to near Macy to 6 miles southwest of Bancroft. Movement
was southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Whiting around 200 AM CDT.
Decatur around 205 AM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these storms include Onawa, Craig, Ute
and Pisgah.
This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 89 and 125.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE…0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST…50 MPH