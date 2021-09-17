Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

3:00 am South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Christian def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25, 15-11

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-18, 25-9, 25-14

Arlington def. Castlewood, 25-21, 25-13, 25-19

Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-12, 25-10, 25-8

Bon Homme def. Irene-Wakonda, 20-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-16, 15-5

Brandon Valley def. Watertown, 25-12, 25-12, 25-20

Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13

Britton-Hecla def. Deuel, 26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14

Chester def. Howard, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16

Colman-Egan def. Lake Preston, 25-11, 25-5, 25-15

Dakota Valley def. Canton, 25-16, 25-16, 25-17

Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 21-25, 25-12, 18-25, 25-13, 15-12

Deubrook def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 15-25, 25-8, 25-22, 25-12

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tea Area, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17

Elkton-Lake Benton def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23

Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-23, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22

Ethan def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-16, 25-12, 25-21

Faulkton def. Miller, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21

Freeman def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 24-26, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-20, 25-16, 25-16

Hamlin def. Milbank, 25-19, 25-16, 25-11

Harrisburg def. Huron, 25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10

Highmore-Harrold def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 20-25, 25-22, 25-10, 21-25, 15-11

Hill City def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 25-8, 25-9

Kadoka Area def. Faith, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22

Lennox def. Parkston, 25-19, 16-25, 25-8, 21-25, 18-16

Madison def. Vermillion, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18

McCook Central/Montrose def. Beresford, 25-15, 22-25, 25-11, 25-12

Northwestern def. Ipswich, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18

Parker def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-11, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16

Philip def. Harding County, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14

Potter County def. McLaughlin, 25-8, 25-8, 25-5

Redfield def. Sisseton, 25-15, 26-24, 25-19

Sioux Falls Christian def. Jackson County Central, Minn., 25-17, 25-14, 25-13

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Aberdeen Central, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11

Sioux Falls Washington def. Pierre, 25-16, 26-24, 25-17

Sully Buttes def. Lyman, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23

Timber Lake def. Dupree, 22-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-20

Webster def. Clark/Willow Lake, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 17-25, 15-7

Wessington Springs def. Crow Creek, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17

Winner def. Kimball/White Lake, 14-25, 25-14, 25-13, 26-24

Boyd County Triangular=

Boyd County, Neb. def. Gregory, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18

Stuart, Neb. def. Gregory, 25-12, 25-17, 25-19

Gayville-Volin Triangular=

Gayville-Volin def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14

Gayville-Volin def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-11, 25-6, 25-11

Newell Triangular=

Lemmon def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-8, 25-14, 25-20

Newell def. Lemmon, 25-15, 25-10, 23-25, 25-23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Little Wound vs. Todd County, ppd.

Oelrichs vs. Lakota Tech, ppd.

Wakpala vs. McIntosh, ppd.

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content