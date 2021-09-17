Virus fallout, slow internet worry businesses in German vote

GOLSSEN, Germany (AP) — A crowded race to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after she decided not to extend her 16 years in office has left many Germans uninspired and undecided ahead of the Sept. 26 parliamentary election. While some of the issues that voters say are most important to them are global or national in scope, many have local and personal priorities. Looming over the election is uncertainty over how much more disruption the pandemic will cause. Small business owners are hoping a new leader might help them avoid a repeat of the pain of the last 18 months. But they are also interested in how the next chancellor will guide efforts to rebuild areas hit by flash floods, improve Germany’s internet and cellphone service, and reduce its onerous bureaucracy.